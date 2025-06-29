Nation

1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia explosion that damaged several homes

One person died and two others were injured after an explosion damaged several homes on Philadelphia's north side early Sunday, according to authorities.

The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 5:37PM

PHILADELPHIA — One person died and two others were injured after an explosion damaged several homes on Philadelphia's north side early Sunday, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to a report of an explosion just before 5 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Daniel McCarty, the department's executive officer, said there was extensive damage to about five homes, including collapsed structures. One person died and two others who were rescued were hospitalized. McCarty said one was reported stable while the other was in critical condition.

Crews were expected to continue search and rescue operations.

''The biggest thing is the stability of the surrounding houses, making sure that this hazard doesn't spread,'' McCarty said. ''This will be an extensive, all-day operation for the Philadelphia Fire Department."

Authorities had not determined the cause of the explosion.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Sports

Hall of Fame horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a winner of 15 Triple Crown races, dies at 89

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas looks over the track following workouts on Thursday May 2, 2013, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, in preparation for the Kentucky Derby.

D. Wayne Lukas, a Hall of Fame horse trainer who won 15 Triple Crown races, has died. He was 89.

Nation

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina won't run in 2026 after opposing Trump's bill

FILE -- Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) waits for President Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020. Tillis, who has embraced President Trump's plan to quickly replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, could become the deciding vote in the Senate. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Nation

Key moments from the closing arguments at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial