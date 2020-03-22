Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured two others Sunday night.

At 4:17 p.m., police responded to the 5100 block of James Avenue North on a report of a shooting. While officers were en route, they received information that multiple people had been shot. When they arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds, one of them with life-threatening injuries. All three men were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where one died.

Police believe a confrontation occurred at the front door of a residence and shots were fired, striking the three men. The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.