MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a law enforcement pursuit ended with a crash in Milwaukee.
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, all three people were in a vehicle being pursued by the Wisconsin State Patrol Wednesday night.
The State Patrol attempted a traffic stop, which led to the pursuit which ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed near a Interstate 94 exit ramp west of American Family Field.
A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the vehicle were seriously injured, but are expected to survive, officials said.
Milwaukee police are assisting the State Patrol in the investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
AP source: Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot
President Joe Biden on Thursday is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation's economic recovery.
Business
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales
Several leading U.S. airlines warned Thursday that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting their bookings and further delaying a recovery for the travel industry.
Business
US jobless claims reach a pandemic low as economy recovers
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 310,000, a pandemic low and a sign that the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant has yet to lead to widespread layoffs.
Nation
Victims of doctor sue U of Michigan over public speech limit
Sexual assault victims sued the University of Michigan on Thursday over a policy that limits the number of people who can offer public comment at meetings of the school's governing board.
Nation
An all-you-can eat Metallica buffet of 'Black Album' covers
Various Artists "The Metallica Blacklist" (Rhino/Blackened Recordings)