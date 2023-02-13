Tap the bookmark to save this article.

One person died and two others were severely injured in a three-vehicle crash over the weekend in western Wisconsin, officials said.

The wreck occurred midafternoon Saturday roughly 25 miles north of Hudson in the town of Alden, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A speeding vehicle occupied by five people was heading north on Hwy. 65, "lost control after cresting a hill," crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two southbound vehicles, a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Three people in the northbound vehicle were thrown from the wreckage. One died at the scene, and the other two were taken by air ambulance to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

Everyone in the southbound vehicles suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Officials have yet to release the identities of any of the vehicles' occupants.