KEANANSVILLE, Fla. — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando early Wednesday, officials said.
A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A passenger in the pickup truck died at the scene, troopers said. The truck's driver and the driver of the box truck suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to a hospital.
Fourteen people in the motor coach were also taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered serious, the report said.
Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene, the agency said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
US home sales slipped, prices grew more slowly in August
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed in August for the seventh month in a row, as sharply higher mortgage rates and rising prices made homebuying less affordable, further cooling the once red-hot housing market.
Nation
Met Opera to open season with dark, murderous 'Medea'
The first time Sondra Radvanovsky opened the Metropolitan Opera season, she played a mother who contemplates murdering her two young sons as revenge against her faithless lover.
Politics
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body's charter
President Joe Biden is making the U.S. case to world leaders at the United Nations that Russia's "naked aggression" in Ukraine is an affront to the heart of what the international body stands for as he looks to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.
Business
Wall Street CEOs appear on Capitol Hill as election looms
In what has become an annual ritual, the CEOs of the major U.S. banks appeared in front of Congress on Wednesday sell themselves as shepherds of a helpful industry at a time of financial and economic distress for many Americans.
Business
Fishermen appeal judge ruling that protects endangered whale
The state of Maine and a fishing group are appealing a federal judge's decision that new rules intended to protect endangered whales must stand.