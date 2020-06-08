PRAGUE — One person died, another is missing and dozens were rescued amid flash flooding in the northeastern Czech Republic, rescuers said Monday.
Several towns and villages north of the city of Olomouc, 230 kilometers (140 miles) east of Prague, were flooded by 1 meter (3.3 feet) of water following thunderstorms that were accompanied by torrential rains overnight.
Police said a 48-year-old woman has died while a 74-year-old woman is missing.
Regional firefighter spokeswoman Lucie Balazova said firefighters rescued three dozen people from flooded buildings, cars or directly from the water.
The raging water also destroyed a road bridge.
The situation was calming down Monday morning.
