MILWAUKEE — One person was killed after an SUV police were trying to stop struck another car in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Authorities said the sport utility vehicle was driving recklessly and had people hanging out the windows. The SUV did not stop and struck another car, ejecting a person from the SUV. That person was pronounced dead. Two other people — one from each vehicle — were taken to a hospital.
WITI-TV reports seven people were in the SUV and one in the car that was struck. The driver who police say failed to stop was arrested.
