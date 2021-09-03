FRANKLIN, Wis. — Roads were closed amid a heavy police presence near a Wisconsin Walmart on Friday after an incident in which one person was confirmed dead.
A news advisory from Milwaukee County said Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas would provide details Friday morning on a "deputy-involved critical incident."
Aerial footage from WISN-TV showed a car flipped over near the border of Franklin and Oak Creek, and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tweeted that it had responded to the area for one male victim.
Police in Franklin had no immediate details and would not confirm reports of a shooting.
A message left with Walmart was not immediately returned.
