CloudHQ plans to build a $1 billion data center in Chaska, the fourth such facility in the West Creek Corporate Center.

If fully approved, it would be the largest of the facilities and create between 75 and 100 technical jobs. The other three data centers in West Creek Corporate Center were built since 2012, adding property tax revenue to the city's operating fund and dozens of high-paying jobs.

The Chaska City Council earlier this month approved the concept plan for Washington, D.C.-based CloudHQ on a 72-acre site. It would be a 1.4 million-square-foot building, with a 180,000-square-foot story on top, according to city documents.

Data centers contain thousands of computer servers that provide internet capacity for cloud computing service providers and often times public use.

To compare, the current largest data center in the West Creek business park, located north of Engler Boulevard and west of Clover Ridge Drive in Chaska, is a 250,000-square-foot data center used by UnitedHealth Group that opened in 2012. Years later, two 115,000-square-foot data centers now used by Stream Data were completed in the business park.

Construction of CloudHQ's data center is anticipated to begin in 2023, with a customer moving into the center later that year. CloudHQ's investment in the project will exceed $1 billion, per a document submitted to the city by Kimley-Horn, a North Carolina-based planning and engineering construction firm with an office in St. Paul, and is projected to provide local jurisdictions hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue over the lifecycle of the building.

CloudHQ's center would take up to two and a half years to complete, and would require 1,000 construction workers to build, documents show. The near 100 workers to operate the facility are expected to earn above the city's median household income and live near the site, given it's 24-hour continuous operation.

A new electrical substation would be needed to power the proposed facility. The site is divided by existing Xcel Energy transmission lines that run east to west along the property, but the substation nearest the site has a load capacity of 50 megawatts, not enough needed for the new data center.

A planned 300 megawatt substation is needed to service the center's electricity loads and improve the existing grid. The substation will likely be placed on land that Xcel Energy is working to acquire, per Kimley-Horn. Once the land is acquired, Xcel Energy will need to get the substation project approved by officials, setting up construction for 2023 and delivery in late 2024.

In the past five years, CloudHQ has built and leased 2.4 million square feet of data center real estate requiring 320 megawatts of load power. Earlier this week, the company broke ground on a $2.5 billion, 1.5 million-square-foot data center in Mount Prospect, Ill.