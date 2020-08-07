FARGO, N.D. — Fargo police have arrested one man and are looking for another in a fatal attack on a Minnesota teen.
Cameron Caleb Camacho, 18, died at the hospital a day after he was involved in a fight at a Fargo residence on Tuesday.
A 31-year-old Fargo man has been arrested on a tentative charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
Police are looking for a 25-year-old Fargo man as a person of interest in the case. Officials say he may be driving a 2005 Pontiac G6 with North Dakota plates, 073-DBU.
