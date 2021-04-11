Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 1,784 new COVID-19 cases, ending a four-day streak of Minnesota reporting more than 2,000 new cases per day with the spreading of a more contagious form of SARS-CoV-2.

The state surpassed the 2-million vaccination mark, with at least 2,050,888 Minnesotans receiving one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 1,386,766 completing their vaccinations.

With the latest vaccinations, Minnesota is 46% of the way to its goal of vaccinating most residents aged 16 or older.

So far, 542,053 Minnesotans have had confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 that were reported to state officials after being confirmed by testing.

The Health Department reported 13 additional deaths from complications of COVID-19 on Sunday, half of whom lived in assisted living or long-term care facilities. Those who died were between the ages of 60 and 100.

Minnesota has recorded 6,957 COVID-19 fatalities since the first death was reported last March.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications of COVID that require medical attention.

A total of 9 patients were newly admitted for COVID-19 in regular hospital beds Sunday. Intensive-care beds, where the sickest are treated, were filled with one new patient on Sunday.

