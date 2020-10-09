Fourteen COVID-19 deaths were reported by Minnesota health authorities on Friday, including 12 involving residents of long-term care facilities.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 1,401 newly lab-confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in 81 of the state’s 87 counties.

The state in total has reported 109,312 infections and 2,121 deaths, 71% of which involved residents of long-term care or assisted-living facilities. The proportion of deaths involving residents of such facilities has dropped from more than 80% earlier this spring and has been evenly split for much of the summer.

However, health officials said rising spread of the virus across Minnesota communities has resulted in more infections in long-term care facilities again, despite continued visitor restrictions and testing protocols.

Minnesota’s infection rate for the most recent seven-day period is 196 per day per million people. Neighboring Wisconsin and the Dakotas all continue to have some of the nation’s highest rates of 400 or more.

The positivity rate of diagnostic testing in Minnesota has declined slightly to about 5%, which is a threshold state health officials use to evaluate the pace at which the virus is circulating. The rate of confirmed infections from unknown community transmissions remained at its peak of 38%, above the state’s target of no more than 30%. That is an indicator that the virus is spreading beyond the ability of public health officials to track it and contain it.

The state’s revised COVID-19 dashboard showed that 471 people were in Minnesota hospitals on Thursday due to COVID-19, and that 133 required intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications of their infections.

When including patients with COVID-19 and any other medical issues, 1,090 of the state’s 1,495 immediately available ICU beds were filled. Another 408 ICU beds could be readied within 72 hours if needed.