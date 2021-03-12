Another 1,107 COVID-19 infections and 13 additional deaths were announced Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The number of Minnesotans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine stands at 1,163,483, a one-day increase of 33,516. State health officials estimate that 20.9% of the state's population has gotten at least one dose.

About 11.9% of state residents are fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, 495,208 Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and 6,737 have died. Of the deaths announced Friday, six were long-term care residents.

Minnesota's hospitals were caring for 240 COVID-19 patients, including 66 who require intensive care. A week ago there were 224 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 35,085 COVID-19 test results were reported to state health officials Thursday, down slightly from the 37,571 results that were reported on the previous day.

CVS Health announced Thursday that it will offer COVID-19 vaccines at three of its pharmacy locations in Hennepin, Olmsted and St. Louis counties. Like Walmart and Thrifty White, CVS will get the vaccines directly from the federal government under its retail pharmacy program.

Appointments can be scheduled on the CVS website or telephone app starting Saturday, with the first shots administered on Sunday to those who are eligible to receive the vaccine under state guidelines.

