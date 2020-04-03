– Such were the expectations for the hospital ship U.S. Naval Ship Comfort that when it chugged into New York Harbor this week, throngs of people, momentarily forgetting the strictures of social distancing, crammed together along Manhattan’s west side to catch a glimpse.

On Thursday, though, the huge white vessel, which officials had promised would bring succor to a city on the brink, sat mostly empty, infuriating local hospital executives. The ship’s 1,000 beds are largely unused, its 1,200-member crew mostly idle.

Only 20 patients had been transferred to the ship, officials said, even as New York hospitals struggled to find space for the thousands infected with the coronavirus. Another Navy hospital ship, the U.S. Naval Ship Mercy, docked in Los Angeles, has had a total of 15 patients, officials said.

“If I’m blunt about it, it’s a joke,” said Michael Dowling, the head of Northwell Health, New York’s largest hospital system. “Everyone can say, ‘Thank you for putting up these wonderful places and opening up these cavernous halls.’ But we’re in a crisis here, we’re in a battlefield.”

The Comfort was sent to New York to relieve pressure on city hospitals by treating people with ailments other than COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump left a nine-day sequester in the White House last week to travel to Norfolk, Va., to personally see off the ship as it set sail for New York, saying it would play a “critical role.” The ship’s arrival Monday was cheered as one of the few bright moments in a grim time for the city.

People disregarded social distancing rules on Monday and turned out to watch the Comfort arrive in Manhattan.

But the reality has been different. A tangle of military protocols and bureaucratic hurdles has prevented the Comfort from accepting many patients at all.

On top of its strict rules preventing people infected with the virus from coming on board, the Navy is also refusing to treat a host of other conditions. Guidelines disseminated to hospitals included a list of 49 medical conditions that would exclude a patient from admittance to the ship.

And ambulances could not take patients directly to the Comfort; they first had to deliver patients to a city hospital for a lengthy evaluation — including a test for the virus — and then pick them up again for transport to the ship.

After an outcry over the slow pace of patient transfers, the Navy announced Friday that it would streamline its screening process.

Going forward, patients will be evaluated at the Comfort’s dock on Manhattan’s West Side, rather than at city hospitals, the Navy said.

And patients will no longer have to test negative for the coronavirus before being admitted to the ship, but will fill out a short medical questionnaire and have their temperatures taken.

A spokeswoman for the Navy said an updated patient census for Friday was not yet available.

Ultimately, Dowling and others said, if the Comfort refuses to take COVID-19 patients, there are few patients to send. And given the pernicious spread of the disease in New York City, dividing patients into those who have it and those who do not is pointless, he said.

The solution, he and others said, was to open the Comfort to patients with COVID-19.

“It’s pretty ridiculous,” he said. “If you’re not going to help us with the people we need help with, what’s the purpose?”

Asked about Dowling’s criticisms, the Defense Department referred to Trump’s statements about the Comfort at his daily briefing. The president said only that the ship was not accepting patients with the coronavirus.

Late Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York reached an agreement with Trump to bring COVID-19 patients to the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, another alternative site operated by the military, with 2,500 hospital beds.

“I asked this morning to consider the request and the urgency of the matter, and the president has just informed me that he granted New York’s request,” Cuomo said in a statement. There was no word about doing the same with the Comfort.

Capt. Patrick Amersbach, the commanding officer of the medical personnel aboard the Comfort, said that if ordered to accept coronavirus patients, the ship could be reconfigured to make that happen.