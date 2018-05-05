MUNICH — Defending champion Alexander Zverev will face three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber in the Munich Open final.
Top-seeded Zverev needed 1 ½ hours to beat fourth-seeded Chung Hyeon 7-5, 6-2 in Saturday's semifinals for his first win over the South Korean at the third attempt.
Sixth-seeded Kohlschreiber defeated Maximilian Marterer 6-2, 6-4 in just over an hour for his 33rd win at the clay-court tournament.
Sunday's match between the 21-year-old Zverev and 34-year-old Kohlschreiber will be the first all-German men's singles final since Florian Mayer beat Zverev to win the Gerry Weber Open in 2016.
