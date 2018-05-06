MUNICH — Alexander Zverev defeated three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-3 to defend his Munich Open title on Sunday.
Zverev, the world No. 3, hit four aces and converted four of his six break chances to win the final in 1 hour and 11 minutes.
Zverev says, "It was closer than the score indicates."
It is the 21-year-old's first title of the year and seventh altogether, boosting his confidence for upcoming tournaments in Madrid and Rome as well as the French Open.
The 34-year-old Kohlschreiber, who won here in 2007, 2012 and 2016, was playing in his sixth final at the clay-court tournament. It was the first all-German men's singles final since Florian Mayer beat Zverev to win the Gerry Weber Open in 2016.
