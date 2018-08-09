ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic looks like he will be staying with the national team after leading it to the World Cup final.
The Croatian soccer federation says president Davor Suker met with Dalic to discuss the coach's future. Dalic says in a statement he is "looking forward to the new challenges."
There have been reports that Dalic could leave because of problems with the federation. But Dalic says he and Suker "resolved all the issues" during their meeting.
Croatia lost to France 4-2 in the World Cup final in Russia.
Zlatko Dalic to stay as coach of Croatia's national team
