The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday indentified a Zimmerman woman who died last month from burns suffered in a backyard fire at her Sherburne County home.

Mary Froehle Femrite, 63,suffered severe burns over a large portion of her body as a result of the accident on Jan. 10. She was flown by helicopter to the Burn Unit at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis where she died two days later, according to posts on her Caring Bridge site.

The site said that Femrite had an accident near the fire pit, and was able to make her way back to the house where she was rushed to the hospital.

“The burn physician put it frankly; Mary’s chances of surviving are not in her favor,” a Jan. 11 post read. “We were told that by tonight we should have a pretty good idea if Mary is going to survive. While she is on life support, she is being kept asleep and comfortable.”

On Monday, the medical examiner confirmed her death was a result of “complications of thermal injuries sustained in a recreational fire.”

The examiner ruled her death as accidental.

Femrite spent 40 years as a respiratory therapist at the University of Minnesota Medical Center where she saved lives and treated people with Cystic Fibrosis, according to her online obituary.