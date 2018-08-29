HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe's president has set up a commission of inquiry into the killing of six people following military intervention in the capital two days after the election.

The seven members include British lawyer Rodney Dixon, counsel for Kenya's government at the International Criminal Court as it tried to avoid charges against now-President Uhuru Kenyatta related to post-2007 election violence.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the commission, led by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe, should finish its work in three months.

Other members include Nigerian former Commonwealth secretary-general Emeka Anyaoku, former Tanzanian defense chief Davis Mwamunyange and Zimbabwean legal and political experts.

Mnangagwa says the commission will look into the violence, the reasons behind the military intervention and whether the force used by the military was appropriate.