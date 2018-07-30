HARARE, Zimbabwe — It's a close race for the presidency in Zimbabwe as the country goes to the polls. Here's a look at the two main candidates vying to lead the once-prosperous southern African nation out of the shadow of former leader Robert Mugabe, who stepped down in November under military pressure.

___

PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA

Age: 75

Party: The ruling ZANU-PF

Nicknamed "the Crocodile" for his guerrilla activities during the war for liberation and for years Mugabe's enforcer, Mnangagwa has tried to cast himself as a reformer with pledges of a free and fair election after past votes were marred by violence and irregularities. After he was fired last year by Mugabe amid a ruling party feud, the military rallied behind him to help push Mugabe out. Mnangagwa has asked the country to let bygones be bygones, but many recall his role as state security minister during the Matabeleland massacres in the 1980s when the army killed thousands of people as Mugabe moved against a political rival. Mnangagwa has repeatedly declared Zimbabwe "open for business" since he took office, but a credible election is key to lifting international sanctions and opening the door to badly needed investment in a country whose economy has long collapsed.