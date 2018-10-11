HARARE, Zimbabwe — Lawyers say police in Zimbabwe have arrested dozens of trade union members ahead of a planned protest in the capital over the worst economic crisis in a decade.
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says police arrested Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions members in Harare and the cities of Mutare and Masvingo.
There is a heavy police presence in Harare after the government banned the protest, citing an ongoing cholera outbreak. A court will hear a case challenging the ban later Thursday.
Zimbabwe now has gas lines snaking for hours, prices spiking and some food and medicines running out. The government calls the problems temporary and a necessary pain in rebuilding the southern African country.
The lawyers' group calls the arrests a pre-emptive strike on the protest against "disastrous economic policies."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.