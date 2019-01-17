Zillow’s footprint on the real estate scene in the Twin Cities is about to get a whole lot bigger. This fall the company plans to launch Zillow Offers, which aims to streamline the selling process by making sight-unseen cash offers to sellers who want to avoid the hassle of getting their house ready to sell.

The Twin Cities is among five markets that will launch this fall, including Miami, Portland, Nashville and Orlando.

Zillow Offers first launched in Phoenix last year, and has since opened up shop in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte and Raleigh.

“Since launching Zillow Offers just nine short months ago, we have been continually excited by the strong demand from homeowners throughout the country and are constantly getting asked when Zillow Offers will come to their market,” said Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow Brand president, in a statement.

The company, which is known for its online home value “Zestimates” is part of a growing network of “iBuyers” that have developed internal valuation models based on public records that enable them to make offers on houses sight unseen. That includes Knock, OfferPad, Redfin and Opendoor, which launched in the Twin Cities in September by sending unsolicited thousands of offers to homeowners across the Twin Cities.

The approach isn’t widely viewed as a threat to the traditional brokerage model because iBuyers like Zillow and Opendoor aren’t licensed to buy or sell, so they partner with local agents to facilitate the transaction.

Homeowners who are interested in receiving an offer from Zillow will be asked to fill out an online form, answer questions about their house and upload photos. Within a couple of days they’ll get a no-obligation offer from Zillow. If it’s appealing, the seller will be asked to schedule a time to do an onsite evaluation to finalize the price. The homeowner then decides if they want to accept the offer. If so, Zillow completes the sale and the relists the house after making moderate repairs and fixup, if necessary.

Viet Shelton, a Zillow spokesperson said the company pays the local agents a commission then it buys and sellers a home; the seller’s “service fee” is competitive to what one normally pays in closing costs and commissions on a traditional transaction, he said.

The company will immediately start interviewing local “agent reps” who already work for a local broker, and they’ll hire local contractors and stagers to ready the houses it buys for sale. Initial plans call for a local staff of about dozen, Shelton said.

Because of the complexity of using software to establish real estate values a in a new market, Zillow and other iBuyers have some limitations on the price and location of a home. Shelton said that Zillow will focus on single-family houses, townhouses and condominiums, and that in other markets most of its purchases tend to be valued at around the median sale price. Initially, as the company develops a better valuating model, there will be some geographic parameters.

If Zillow doesn’t end up buying the property, it refers them to a local Zillow “premier agent” to help them sell the house.

Like Opendoor and others, Zillow says it isn’t getting into the business of house flipping.

“We’re not normally looking for distressed homes, we’re not looking to buy distressed and sell high,” Shelton said. “We’re looking at homes we can purchase for market value and relist at pretty near the price we paid.”