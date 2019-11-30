DETROIT — The Charlotte Hornets were without center Cody Zeller for a second straight game when they took on the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Zeller hurt his left hip against Miami on Monday night, and he was sidelined for a home game against Detroit on Wednesday.
The Pistons are still without point guard Reggie Jackson (lumbar stress reaction).
Zeller is averaging 11.2 points on the season in 17 games. Bismack Biyombo made his third start of the season. At 6-foot-8, he was the tallest player in the starting lineup for the Hornets.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Scoggins: No downplaying the stakes of this Gophers vs. Wisconsin battle
Perhaps it's hyperbole to label Saturday the most important game in program history, but the Gophers haven't played in the Rose Bowl since 1962, so this represents the biggest moment since the glory days.
Motorsports
F1: World champion Hamilton takes pole at Abu Dhabi GP
World champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
Duluth
Used-gear store in Duluth aims to get people outdoors
Duluth shop wants to offer a sustainable way to try activities.
Gophers
2:30 p.m. Saturday: Gophers vs. Badgers in the biggest Border Battle ever
The winner of Saturday's game between Minnesota and Wisconsin goes to the Big Ten Championship Game as the West Division champion. Click here for statistics, scouting reports, game previews and more.
Sports
NY team helping immigrant runners realize American dream
A no-name entrant at this month's New York City Marathon — literally, he didn't even qualify to have his name printed on his bib — Girma Bekele Gebre crashed the elite field and finished third in the largest 26.2-mile race in the world.