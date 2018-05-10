COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gyasi Zardes scored his sixth goal of the season and the Columbus Crew kept the Philadelphia Union winless on the road with a 1-0 victory Wednesday night.

Columbus (5-3-3) extended its unbeaten streak to four matches. Philadelphia (2-5-2), which has lost four of its last five, hasn't won on the road in 16 matches.

Zardes' 40th career goal came in the 53rd minute on an easy tap-in. Cristian Martinez ran to a loose ball along the end line and his cross got past goalkeeper Andre Blake to find an open Zardes at the far post.

Harrison Afful had the best scoring chance for either team in the first half when the Columbus midfielder curled a shot off the far post in the 41st. Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen denied C.J. Sapong's close-range shot in second-half stoppage time.

Philadelphia's six goals this season — none on the road — are the fewest in the league.