LOS ANGELES — Amanda Zahui B scored a career-high 37 points and the New York Liberty ended a 10-game road losing streak with a 98-92 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night.

Zahui B set career shooting marks, going 7 of 8 from 3-point range and 13 of 16 overall from the field. She will leave the Liberty on Thursday to play for Sweden in the Eurobasket tournament.

Kia Nurse added 26 points and a career-high four steals for New York (3-5). She made 15 of 16 free throws. including all eight in the final 41.6 seconds. Zahui B's 3-pointer with 1:11 left gave the Liberty the lead for good at 90-88.

New York's previous road win came on July 11 at Connecticut. The Liberty closed the 2018 season with eight straight road losses and started 2019 with two more.

Chiney Ogwumike had 26 points for the Sparks (4-3). Nneka Ogwumike added 20, and Chelsea Gray had 18.