First impressions can be tricky, maybe even misleading, but they at least provide some insight into an unknown. To be safe, one shouldn’t completely overreact or completely diminish something so fresh and new.

With that caveat out of the way, Zack Annexstad’s college football debut Thursday night went better than anyone could have reasonably expected.

Not perfect, not mistake-free, but Annexstad gave Gophers fans reason to feel optimistic after watching a first step in what they hope will become a long-term upgrade at quarterback.

Annexstad shook off an early gaffe with an efficient performance in guiding the Gophers to a 48-10 rout of New Mexico State at TCF Bank Stadium.

Annexstad completed 10 of 16 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Gophers sprinted away from the overmatched Aggies. He finished with 220 yards passing. The Gophers eclipsed 200 yards passing three times last season.

His performance was encouraging because the circumstances of his start were historically rare, meaning nobody really knew how it would unfold.

Annexstad became only the second true freshman walk-on ever to start the season opener for a Power Five team. The other: Baker Mayfield at Texas Tech before he transferred to Oklahoma where he won the Heisman Trophy last season.

Per the team’s media policy, Annexstad was not made available for an interview after the game because he is a true freshman.

His first quarter was eventful. First completion. First touchdown pass. First turnover.

His first touchdown pass went to Tyler Johnson on a 7-yard slant. His first turnover was a blooper. Lined up in shotgun, Annexstad took his eyes off the snap and the ball flew through his hands, resulting in a fumble deep in Gophers territory that set up a touchdown.

His response showed some maturity. Annexstad didn’t let his mistake sabotage his entire night. He didn’t crawl into a shell. He led touchdown drives of 75, 79 and 84 yards in the second quarter.

Let’s pause to note the obvious: New Mexico State is a bad team. Much tougher tests await, starting next week against Fresno State. But there were signs from Annexstad’s performance that were refreshing based on some of the quarterback struggles this program has witnessed in recent memory.

Annexstad’s accuracy was mostly precise. He hit receivers on target and in stride so they could do something after the catch. His passes weren’t at his receivers’ ankles or over their heads. He didn’t force his receivers to twist and turn like contortionists on what should be routine catches.

He made smart decisions and avoided unnecessary risks for the most part. He had three passes either tipped or deflected at the line but none was intercepted. A few passes seemed to lack full velocity, but they had enough zip to reach his receiver before the defender.

The game plan featured screens and slants early, which allowed Annexstad to get comfortable, but the coaching staff didn’t restrict him. Annexstad made a number of deep throws as the game progressed.

This was something to build on and a far cry from what we witnessed in 2017. To put it in the nicest possible way, the Gophers passing game last season was an abomination. They ranked No. 122 nationally out of 130 FBS teams at 126.1 yards per game. Service academies were only slightly worse throwing the ball and they barely even acknowledge the forward pass in the triple-option offense.

Improvement in that area isn’t just Annexstad’s responsibility. The Gophers have more playmakers at receiver now and shouldn’t be forced to depend solely on Johnson, who was basically on an island by himself last season.

Freshmen Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell showed flashes of their talent. They will encounter growing pains just like every other freshman and they’ll have to show they can produce against stronger competition, but their natural talent is unmistakable.

Annexstad delivered passes that allowed them to shine. He did a lot of positive things in his debut. The Gophers couldn’t have asked for a better first step.