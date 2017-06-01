Sure as Game 1 of the NBA Finals will come around each spring, Jimmy Kimmel will come through with NBA stars reading mean tweets about themselves.
This year, Timberwolves players Zach LaVine and Karl-Anthony Towns joined Paul George, Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and others in the ritual.
It's pretty amusing - but do mind some of the mild language associated with the tweets in this clip.
NEW @NBA #MeanTweets w/ @ZachLaVine @DeAndre Jordan @MConley11 @Yg_Trece @KarlTowns @DevinBook @RealJayWilliams @RealTuffJuice & more pic.twitter.com/oYflwFejHr— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 2, 2017
