WASHINGTON — Omer Yurtseven had four blocks and set career highs with 32 points and 17 rebounds and Georgetown easily beat Samford 99-71 on Saturday to win its fifth straight.
Mac McClung scored 25 points with five assists and a career-high seven rebounds for the Hoyas (9-3), who outrebounded the Bulldogs 53-30. Jamorko Pickett had 14 points, Jahvon Blair had 11 with six boards and Terrell Allen made seven assists.
Brandon Austin scored 26 points with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (6-8), who have lost their third straight. Josh Sharkey added 24 points and made seven assists.
Samford hosts The Citadel next Wednesday and Georgetown hosts American next Saturday.
