LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The company that owns KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut is reporting healthy second-quarter profits, though sales at existing stores could create some unease.
Shares slipped more than 2 percent before the opening bell Thursday.
Yum Brands Inc. posted earnings of $321 million, or 97 cents per share. Excluding nonrecurring items, per-share earnings were 82 cents, or 8 cents better than industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by FactSet.
The Louisville, Kentucky, company earned $206 million, or 58 cents per share, in the same period last year.
Revenue slipped to $1.37 billion, from $1.45 billion, but that's about in line with projections.
Sales at restaurants open at least a year edged up 1 percent, half the increase analyst expected.
Same-store sales at Pizza Hut dipped 1 percent, while both KFC and Taco Bell posted 2 percent increases.
The company has been pushing its brands and convenience to boost sales.
Yum cut a deal with Grubhub earlier this year to expand delivery nationwide. In the same month, one day after the NFL cut ties with Papa John's, Yum announced a multiyear marketing agreement with the league.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.