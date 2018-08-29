NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
PulteGroup Inc., down 11 cents to $28.33
The National Association of Realtors said fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in July.
Amazon.com Inc., up $65.28 to $1,998.10
Analysts at Morgan Stanley put out a positive report on the giant online retailer.
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., down 79 cents to $35.60
The sporting goods retailer announced weak quarterly sales.
Chico's FAS Inc., down 36 cents to $8.47
The clothing chain's second-quarter profit and sales fell short of analyst projections.
Shoe Carnival Inc., up $4.83 to $41.74
The footwear retailer raised its annual forecasts after a strong second quarter, and said back-to-school sales are off to a good start.
Yum China Holdings Inc., up $2.06 to $39.23
The Wall Street Journal reported that a group of investors offered to buy the company for $17.6 billion.
Roku Inc., down $3.07 to $59.92
The Information reported that Amazon is planning to offer a free video service through its Fire TVs.
Alphabet Inc., up $18.79 to $1,264.65
Technology stocks were among the day's best performers.
