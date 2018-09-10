HIROSHIMA, Japan — Third-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was eliminated from the Japan Open on Monday after retiring with an injury while playing Anna Karolina Schimiedlova of Slovakia.
Putintseva lost the first set 6-2 and then retired with what was reported as a lower back injury.
Also, seventh-seeded Zheng Saisai of China advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Alison Riske of the United States.
Top-seeded Zhang Shuai of China and No. 2 Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan did not play Monday.
