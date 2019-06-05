SAN FRANCISCO — YouTube is updating its hate speech policies to prohibit videos with white supremacist and neo-Nazi content.
The video streaming company says it has already made it more difficult to find such videos, but it's now removing them outright. YouTube will also prohibit videos that deny certain proven events have taken place, such as the Holocaust.
The changes come as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other online services face mounting concern that the platforms allow, and in some cases foster, extremism.
YouTube's new policies will take effect immediately.
YouTube, which is owned by Google, says it's removing thousands of channels that violate the new policies.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Officials: Robbery victim saved wife's life before he died
A grocery store owner likely saved his wife's life during a suburban Chicago home invasion by kicking down their car's back seat and allowing her to crawl out of the trunk, where their two attackers had stuffed them after binding their hands, authorities said Wednesday.
National
Panel: Governor's staff botched sex assault claim response
Gov. Phil Murphy's administration botched its handling of a sexual assault claim made by one state worker against another, a state legislative panel found in a report that it published on Wednesday.
National
YouTube updates hate speech guidelines to prohibit videos
YouTube is updating its hate speech policies to prohibit videos with white supremacist and neo-Nazi content.
National
Correction: Thad Cochran Funeral story
In a story June 4 about the funeral of former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Sen. Patrick Leahy said: "He even looked the part, right out of central casting — all that distinguished gray hair." Leahy said: "He even looked the part, right out of central casting — all that distinguished white hair."
National
Trump ending fetal tissue research by federal scientists
The Trump administration said Wednesday it is ending medical research by government scientists using human fetal tissue, a victory for abortion foes that comes despite impassioned pleas from scientists that some health problems can't be studied any other way.