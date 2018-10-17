YouTube's video streaming service went out for more than an hour on Tuesday, apparently affecting locations around the world.
YouTube acknowledged the outage in a tweet at 9:41 p.m. EDT, noting that it affected YouTube, YouTube Music and YouTube TV. The company said it was working on the issue and apologized for the inconvenience.
Reporters for the AP found that YouTube's main service was working again around 10:50 p.m. EDT. Ten minutes later, YouTube tweeted again to note that service was restored, but offered no details.
In reply to a query from the AP, an unsigned message from Google's press team stated, "We don't have anything to add beyond the tweet."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M
No winning lottery ticket was sold for the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to $868 million.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Cruz, O'Rourke claims cite taxes, immigration
Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke abandoned his optimistic tone and attacked Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as "Lyin" Ted in their second debate before the election,…
Music
Lady Gaga getting married? She thanks 'fiance' during speech
Lady Gaga apparently is getting married.
Variety
Mega Millions jackpot now $868M, 2nd largest in US history
The already-giant Mega Millions prize is now at $868 million after a drawing Tuesday night turned up no winners.
National
Read the transcript of AP's interview with President Trump
A transcript of an Oval Office interview Tuesday with President Donald Trump by AP White House reporters Catherine Lucey, Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire. "OFF…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.