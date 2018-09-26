MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a youth suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot a couple blocks from La Follette High School in the second shooting near the school in just over a week.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says 911 callers reported a fight and gunfire just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A wounded 16-year-old was found walking nearby. A bullet also struck a car, narrowly missing the driver. The teen was treated and released. It wasn't immediately clear if he was a student at La Follette.

Principal Sean Storch told parents there was no threat to the school, but students were kept inside as a precaution.

Two 16-year-olds were injured last Wednesday when a teen accidentally fired a gun aboard a city bus near the school. A 15-year-old suspect was arrested.