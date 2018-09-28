Click here to grade the Vikings offense
Gophers
No. 16 Miami gets 3 defensive TDs, rolls by Tar Heels 47-10
Miami tied a school record with three defensive touchdowns, N'Kosi Perry threw for a score in his first start and the No. 16 Hurricanes downed North Carolina 47-10 on Thursday night.
Wild
Alexandar Georgiev makes 26 saves, Rangers beat Flyers 4-2
Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves to help the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 in exhibition play Thursday night.
Twins
Pitching 'openers' will be among Twins' 2019 game plans
Thursday was the Twins' final experiment with the nontraditional pitching format — at least until next season. Don't be surprised, however, if the opener becomes a relatively frequent feature
Sports
Star Tribune Metro Top 10 football teams, opponents this week
STAR TRIBUNE METRO TOP 10(all games 7 p.m.)1. Lakeville North (4-0) vs. Wayzata2. Blaine (4-0) at Champlin Park3. Eden Prairie (3-1) vs. Maple Grove4. Minnetonka…
Twins
Teheran sharp in playoff audition, Braves fall to Mets 4-1
Julio Teheran delivered a final pitch, watched the shortstop drift back to make a nice catch and walked off the mound clapping his right hand and glove together.
