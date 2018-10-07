Click here to grade the Vikings offense
Click here to grade the Vikings defense
Click here to grade the Vikings coaching
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Crowell, big-play Jets romp past Broncos 34-16
Isaiah Crowell ran all over the Denver Broncos' suddenly leaky defense — and kept his touchdown celebration low-key this time around.
Wild
Foegele scores 2 as Hurricanes beat winless Rangers 8-5
Warren Foegele had two goals and an assist, Andrei Svechnikov got his first career goal to snap tie midway through the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the New York Rangers 8-5 on Sunday.
Sports
Reusse: Mike Grant on John Gagliardi, 'the smartest man I've ever known'
The Eden Prairie coach and former St. John's tight end learned from Gagliardi that football was about players and not "stupid drills."
Vikings
Gurley's 3 TDs keep Rams perfect in 33-31 win over Seahawks
Todd Gurley rushed for three touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 321 yards and a score , and the Los Angeles Rams remained unbeaten by holding off the Seattle Seahawks 33-31 on Sunday.
Vikings
The Latest: NFL kickers struggle with 4 missed extra points
The Latest on the NFL's Week 5 (all times EDT):___Cairo Santos got to redeem himself and keep the Los Angeles Rams undefeated on an ugly…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.