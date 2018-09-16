Click here to grade the Vikings offense
Click here to grade the Vikings defense
Click here to grade the Vikings special teams
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Heck yeah: Teenage American golfer shines in 2nd major test
When 16-year-old Rachel Heck finally hits the professional golf tour, the current world No. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, plans to give her a lot of respect.
Twins
Betances blows save, Yanks fall to Jays with Red Sox next
Red Sox-Yankees in late September — as sure a thing as exists for baseball's schedule makers. AL East powers, historic foes, duking it out for a division title.
Vikings
Gordon scores 3 TDs in Chargers' 31-20 win over Bills
Melvin Gordon matched a career high by scoring three touchdowns, and the Los Angeles Chargers defeated Buffalo 31-20 in manhandling the anemic Bills during rookie quarterback Josh Allen's debut as a starter.
Vikings
The Latest: Rough moments all over for kickers
The Latest on the second Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times EDT):5:10 p.m.A rough day for kickers is getting even worse.Rams kicker Greg…
Vikings
Succop kicks 31-yard field goal as Titans edge Texans 20-17
Ryan Succop kicked a 31-yard field goal with 1:00 left, and the battered Tennessee Titans held off the Houston Texans 20-17 on Sunday to give Mike Vrabel his first victory as an NFL head coach.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.