Fall arts
A season of showstoppers
Autumn is to the Twin Cities arts scene what summer is for movie blockbusters: a time to shine, and to give audiences a reason to keep coming back for more. The touring troupe of “Hamilton” may have gotten a head start on the season by opening in late August, but now it’s local artists’ turn to steal the show.
Leslie Odom Jr., who won a Tony for his portrayal of Aaron Burr, in “Hamilton.”
Sara Krulwich, New York Times
What turns a magical moment onstage into a true showstopper?

Those goosebumpy theatrical moments can be spectacular, of course — but also simple and subtle.

Seann William Scott in Season 3 of "Lethal Weapon" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25.
Peter Yang, Fox
Televsion

Minnesota's Seann William Scott will forever be Stifler, but now he's a 'Lethal Weapon'

When it comes to redefining his career, Minnesota's Seann William Scott is no dummy.

Dessa's debut memoir is called "My Own Devices."
AARON LAVINSKY, Star Tribune
Books

Minnesota hip-hop star Dessa breaks into New York City publishing with new memoir

Known primarily as a hip-hop artist, Dessa's latest release comes from a New York City book publisher.

Dame-Jasmine Hughes will reprise her Obie-winning role as a wronged twin sister in “Is God Is.”
Glenn Stubbe, Star Tribune
Stage

Powerhouse actor turns her New York moment into a Twin Cities homecoming event

Obie-winning actor Dame-Jasmine Hughes has grown into a fine artist in front of our eyes.

Rami Malek as rock icon Freddie Mercury.
Twentieth Century Fox
MOVIES

He will rock you: 'Mr. Robot' star takes on the role of Queen's Freddie Mercury

Best known for playing a hacker in "Mr. Robot," Rami Malek steps into the flamboyant role of Queen's frontman in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Leon Bridges
Ashley Buenrostro
pop

Texas R&B stylist Leon Bridges brings sultrier sound to Palace Theatre

The singer who turned heads with his debut returns with a more modern, edgier follow-up.

Jonathan Cohen Photo: Marco Borggreve
Marco Borggreve
Classical

SPCO baroque specialist thinks big for Bach's 'Saint John Passion'

Conductor Jonathan Cohen revives an early music tradition at the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.

Vie Boheme (aka Kendra Dennard) rehearsed at a Guthrie Theater studio.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Dance

Kendra 'Vie Boheme' Dennard combines moves, grooves for Southern Theater premiere

A dance artist with strong vocal chops, Kendra "Vie Boheme" Dennard channels her diverse talents for a new show at the Southern Theater.

The bust of the colossal statue of Hapy, which weighs in at 9,700 pounds, before being cautiously raised out of the water of Aboukir bay, Egypt. It wi
© Franck Goddio • Hilti Foundation
ARTS

Three giants from Egypt make their way to Minneapolis Institute of Art

"Egypt's Sunken Cities" features multi-ton colossi, gold coins and other treasures recovered from the Mediterranean Sea.

Kathy Griffin will bring her "Laugh Your Head Off" tour to the State Theatre.
Rich Fury, Invision/AP
Grown-up fun

Drinks, laughs, zombies: 10 best fall events for grown-up fun

Check out Kathy Griffin, Joel Hodgson's return to "MST3K," wedding planning with drinks, cultural fun and much more.
"Seasame Street Live: Make a Friend"
Provided by Target Center
Fun for families

10 great fall events for families in the Twin Cities

With a "giving back" event, Halloween, apple picking, train rides and family-friendly shows, we've got ways to keep your kids entertained this fall.

