Your Drip Dries May Be Drooping Today

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Heavy rain, slush north. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 38. High: 44.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of T-showers. Winds: SSW 5. Low: 49.

MONDAY: Another PM wave of T-storms. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 62 High: 79.

TUESDAY: Some sun. Stay T-shower. Winds: S 7-12. High: 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: E 5-10. High: 73.

THURSDAY: Early T-storms, then sticky sun. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 60. High: 80.

FRIDAY: Hazy sun. Isolated T-storms. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 54. High: 81.

SATURDAY: Muggy and warm. Few T-storms. Winds: S 15-25. Wake-up: 62. High: 83.

This Day in Weather History

May 14th

2013: Minneapolis sets a record high temperature of 98 degrees, breaking the previous record of 95 set in 1932.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

May 14th

Average High: 69F (Record: 98F set in 2013)

Average Low: 48F (Record: 32F set in 1907)

Record Rainfall: 1.28" set in 1916

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1927

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 13th

Sunrise: 5:47am

Sunset: 8:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 46 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 22 seconds

Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 1 minute

Moon Phase for May 14th at Midnight

3.2 Days Since First Quarter Moon

See more from Space HERE:

What's in the Night Sky?

According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:

"Vega is a lovely star to come to know. When I was first learning the night sky, more than 40 years ago, I spent hours, days, weeks, months poring over charts and books. So I sometimes came to know the names and whereabouts of certain stars before seeing them in the night sky. One soft May evening, I happened to glance toward the northeast. I was thrilled at the sight of Vega – gleaming, sapphire-blue – and surprisingly bright for being so low in the sky. Look for this star tonight. It’s the 5th brightest star in our sky. If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, you’ll find beautiful, bluish Vega easily, simply by looking northeastward at mid-evening in May. Vega is so bright that you can see it on a moonlit night. From far south in the Southern Hemisphere, you can’t see Vega until late at night in May. That’s because Vega is located so far north on the sky’s dome. Vega will reach its high point for the night around 3 to 4 hours after midnight, at which time people in the Southern Hemisphere can see this star in their northern sky. As seen from mid-northern latitudes, the star shines high overhead at this early morning hour. Because it’s the brightest star in the constellation Lyra the Harp, Vega is sometimes called the Harp Star. Like all stars, Vega rises some four minutes earlier each day as Earth moves around the sun. So Vega will ornament our evening sky throughout the summer and fall."

Average Tornadoes By State in May

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in May is at its peak across the country with most happening in the Tornado Valley. Note that Minnesota sees an average of 6 tornadoes during the month.

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows a fairly high concentration across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast States. Note that we have not seen any tornadoes this year in Minnesota. Last year, our first tornado didn't happen until the end of May. However, in 2017, our first tornadoes happened in early March!

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through May 8th suggests that there have been a total of 578, which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 597. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2012, when nearly 684 tornadoes were reported. Interestingly, more than 1,000 tornades were reported at this time in 2011.

2019 hurricane names: Is your name on the list?"

"Having your name associated with a tropical storm has a cool factor. Unless, of course, the storm had devastating effects. Take the monster and fatal storms of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season: Hurricanes Florence, with millions of damage in the Carolinas, and Michael, which destroyed parts of the Florida Panhandle when it made landfall. In recent years, Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate were retired from hurricane naming circulation because of their devastation – Harvey in Texas, Irma in Florida, Maria in Puerto Rico and Nate in the Gulf Coast. In April, the Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University's Department of Atmospheric Sciences predicted 13 named storms and five hurricanes, two of which would strengthen into major hurricanes. That's a slightly less active season than typically seen from 1981-2010."



"Researchers deploy drones, hurricane hunter to uncover tornado formation secrets"

"With a multiday severe weather outbreak poised to strike the central U.S., an armada of weather researchers is heading into the Plains. Their mission: to solve some of the elusive mysteries of tornado formation. Why it matters: Scientists know what to look for on Doppler radar imagery to detect tornadoes, and the National Weather Service warns people with an average lead time of about 15 minutes. However, meteorologists have not overcome the hurdle of determining why one storm produces a tornado while another identical-looking storm does not, which is needed to improve the false alarm rate. The backdrop: Using data from past storm experiments, researchers suspect that the low-level environment near and inside particular quadrants of a supercell is critical to generating and maintaining a tornado. In particular, researchers want to know more about the forward flank of a storm. However, until recently, gathering in situ data just above the surface in this part of a supercell has been nearly impossible."



"A Quarter of West Antarctica's Ice Is Now Unstable, Study Finds"

"Stop me if you’ve heard this one before but the ice is screwed. New findings released on Thursday reveal that a quarter of the ice sheets in West Antarctica, the most vulnerable part of the continent, have destabilized. Ice loss has sped up fivefold across the region’s most imperiled glaciers in just 25 years. Scientists used 800 million satellite measurements taken since 1992 to reach their conclusions. The results, published in Geophysical Research Letters, underscore just how rapid the changes taking place are and the perils coastal communities could face if ice continues its runaway melt. The ways that we know the West Antarctic is melting down are manifold. There’s measurements on the ground, flyovers by NASA scientists, and occasional visits by boat. But to get the big picture, satellites provide a crucial view from space. Researchers used data from a suite of European Space Agency satellites that have been monitoring Antarctica since 1992. Those satellite have lasers that measure how high the ice that covers Antarctica and extends out to sea is, and the 25 years of records in the analysis allowed the researchers to see how ice height has changed over time. The researchers identified areas where rapid thinning and ice loss occurred as unstable."

