YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Garrett Covington hit an open 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to give Youngstown State a 72-71 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night.
Darius Roy made a pair of free throws to give Milwaukee a 70-66 lead with 12 seconds left. Darius Quisenberry converted a 3-point play to pull the Penguins to 70-69. Roy made the second of two free-throw attempts with six seconds left before Covington ended it.
Devin Morgan scored 21 points to lead Youngstown State (9-16, 5-7 Horizon League), which has won three straight. Naz Bohannon added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Covington was just 3 of 10 from the field but made two 3s and finished with eight points.
Darius Roy had 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee (9-15, 4-7). Amir Allen and DeAndre Abram added 13 points apiece.
