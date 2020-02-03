Never too soon

Youngest quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl:

Dan Marino, Dolphins, XIX

23 years, 127 days (lost)

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, XL

23-340 (W)

David Woodley, Dolphins, XVII

24-97 (L)

Jared Goff, Rams, LIII

24-112 (L)

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, LIV

24-138 (W)