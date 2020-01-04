CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jahmir Young had 15 points to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers got past Middle Tennessee 68-62 on Saturday. Luka Vasic added 14 points for the 49ers. Amidou Bamba chipped in 11, Cooper Robb scored 10 and Malik Martin had 10. Robb also had six rebounds for the 49ers.
Donovan Sims had 20 points for the Blue Raiders (4-11, 0-2 Conference USA), whose losing streak stretched to six games. C.J. Jones added 16 points. Antonio Green had 10 points.
Charlotte (8-5, 2-0) will pursue its fifth consecutive home win next Saturday when the team hosts Old Dominion. Middle Tennessee faces Marshall at home on Thursday.
