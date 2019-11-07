CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A 15-year-old Arizona relative of three women and six children gunned down in a drug cartel ambush in Mexico has stayed up until 3 a.m. the day of the first funerals to create a photo slide show that she voiced with a song.
Madelyn Staddon was so affected by the family's loss, she created the digital tribute, infusing it with familial and religious emotions.
Aaron Staddon said his daughter wanted the video to be ready Thursday for the first funerals, so he stayed up with her to help.
Staddon's wife, Leah Langford-Staddon, grew up in La Mora hamlet near the scene of the attack Monday.
The couple and their children now live in Queen Creek, Arizona, a Phoenix suburb.
