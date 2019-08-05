The Twins open a three-game series against Atlanta tonight at Target Field (7:10 p.m., FSN) with a pretty nice pitching matchup.

Righthander Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.37) pitches for the Braves against Twins righty Jake Odorizzi (12-5, 3.73).

Soroka, a Calgary native, celebrated his 22nd birthday Sunday.

Odorizzi had a extra day of rest because the Twins used Devin Smeltzer on Sunday to sweep the Royals.

Atlanta lost starting pitcher Kevin Gausman on waivers today to Cincinnati. Gausman was supposed to pitch Wednesday's matinee against the Twins, but Mike Foltynewicz is coming up from Class AAA Gwinnett to take his spot.

Gausman, making $9.4 million, slumped this season (6.19 ERA) after being a key part of Atlanta's playoff run in 2018.

Pregame reading: Reusse on Randy Dobnak, who is tearing up the minor leagues.

Pregame viewing: Eduardo Escobar's home run off Brian Dozier.

The Twins will go heavily lefthanded against Soroka, with Nelson Cruz the only righthanded hitter.

Here's the Twins' lineup:

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Ehire Adrianza, 1B

Jason Castro, C

Jake Cave, RF

Atlanta will throw pinch hitter (and occasional outfielder) Matt Joyce into the DH spot.

The Braves' lineup:

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Brian McCann, C

Adam Duvall, LF

Matt Joyce, DH

Johan Camargo, SS

Ender Inciarte, CF