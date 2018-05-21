A young man who was shot last week while sitting in a car outside a Richfield apartment complex has died, his family said Monday.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting early Thursday evening outside the Richland Court apartments near the intersection of 14th Avenue S. and 77th Street.

Jordan D. Washington, 19, died at Hennepin County Medical Center early Saturday afternoon, his family said in numerous Facebook postings and on an online fundraising page started to help survivors with funeral and other expenses.

Police Lt. Joe Griffin said officers responded at 6:40 p.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot and the wounded Washington.

“Our beautiful baby boy [was] taken from us suddenly,” the fundraising page read. “He will always be remembered & thought of by his amazing athletic ability in a wide variety of sports including; basketball, football & wrestling.

“But not only that, Jordan was a leader, Jordan was not a drinker, Jordan was not a smoker, he didn’t follow what others did.”