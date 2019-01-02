When Alex thinks about her childhood in Guerrero, Mexico, she remembers the abuse.

There was the time her mother threatened to burn her hands on the stove because she had cried after being hit. And the time her mother didn’t get her medical treatment after she caught her finger in a steel gate. Or the many times she had to beg neighbors for food because her mother punished her by not feeding her.

Now a 22-year-old Cal State Fullerton student studying animation, Alex moved to San Diego at age 7 to live with her paternal grandmother. For decades, young immigrants like her have benefited from a legal classification called Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, which allows them to live in the United States and embark on a path to U.S. citizenship.

Nationwide, SIJS is available to immigrants under age 21 who have been abused, abandoned or neglected by one or both parents if a state court finds that it’s against their best interest to be returned to their parents or be sent back to their home country. Implemented by Congress as part of the Immigration Act of 1990, the protections increasingly have been used in recent years by minors who arrived unaccompanied at the Mexican border.

But since the beginning of 2018, the Trump administration has been rejecting special status applications from immigrants who are over 18, despite court orders finding that they were mistreated.

In response, Alex, who is using an alias out of fear of retaliation, and three other young immigrants living in California have sued the administration, saying their applications were unlawfully denied.

“I think they’re just trying to find loopholes, honestly, to not let people have what was once provided to them,” Alex said. “The small possibility that we have to become U.S. citizens … is getting smaller and smaller.”

The administration has said that it is adhering to laws in a majority of states that set adulthood at age 18.

According to lawyers bringing the case against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), several hundred young people in California could be affected by the denials this year.

In October, Judge Nathanael Cousins of the U.S. District Court of Northern California issued an order that bans the government from deporting or placing into deportation proceedings any SIJS applicants in the state who are over 18 while the lawsuit proceeds.

Michael Bars, a USCIS spokesman, said the agency could not comment on pending litigation.

The SIJS lawsuit hinges in part on states’ differing definitions of the age of adulthood.

To obtain special status, applicants first need a ruling from a juvenile court in their state finding that they were mistreated and either declaring them a dependent of the court or appointing them a guardian. Afterward, the applicant submits the judge’s order with the petition to USCIS.

In most states, where 18-year-olds are considered adults, courts can issue the orders required for SIJS applications only through age 17. But California and a few other states define children as being under age 21 for the purposes of establishing guardianship.

Under the Trump administration, the citizenship and immigration agency has stopped accepting applicants who were over 18 but under 21, saying they were not juveniles. It’s a departure from the way applications were routinely processed since the law was enacted in 1990 and expanded in 2008.

More than 70,000 people have applied for the protections since 2010, according to USCIS figures. Applications grew significantly after a 2015 influx of unaccompanied children at the border. The agency received nearly 17,000 applications from October 2017 — the start of the last fiscal year — to June, the last month for which data is available.

At the October court hearing, Department of Justice attorney Ari Nazarov argued that 18-year-olds are adults under California law, despite the 2015 law extending their status as minors for SIJS applications.

He also argued that SIJS doesn’t automatically grant recipients legal status because they have to later apply to become legal residents.

“All it is is just a classification,” he said. “So there’s no irreparable harm here.”

Alex disagrees. “I’m terrified to go back,” she said. “My life is here.”