PITTSBURGH — A young girl seriously injured after a high-speed chase with police ended in a head-on collision is suing the city of Pittsburgh and the Port Authority Transit of Allegheny County.

The lawsuit filed Thursday seeks $75,000 in damages alleging officers for the city and port authority violated the then 12-year-old girl's rights when they initiated a high-speed chase over an alleged minor traffic violation in November 2015.

The chase ended when the car the girl was in crashed into another vehicle. The lawsuit doesn't describe her injuries but says some are permanent.

The crash led to a directive from the then police chief advising officers in 2016 to only initiate chases involving suspected violent felonies.

Messages left for city and transit authority spokesmen were not immediately returned Thursday.