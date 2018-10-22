SEATTLE — A group of young activists suing the U.S. government in a high-profile climate change lawsuit say the case poses important constitutional questions that should be evaluated at trial next week.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday temporarily put the trial on hold in federal court in Oregon until lawyers for the 21 young people responded and until it issued another order.

In a response Monday, lawyers argue that freezing the trial will disrupt the judiciary's role as a check on other political branches and will irreparably harm the youngsters.

Justice Department lawyers had asked the high court to intervene and end what they called a "profoundly misguided suit." Trial had been set to start Oct. 29.

The lawsuit alleges the federal government has violated young people's constitutional rights through policies that have caused a dangerous climate.