MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shooting that left a young child injured.
Authorities say a child about four years old was shot in the foot Wednesday on the city's east side.
Police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement the child's injury isn't life threatening.
Hartman says police investigators have talked to everyone at the scene and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation continues.
