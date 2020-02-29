If you’ve watched the television nature programs narrated by David Attenborough, the Planet Earth series or those from National Geographic, you most likely have watched video of birds of paradise and bowerbirds.

Birds of paradise are “justly celebrated for their extraordinary diversity of courtship behaviors and bizarre exotic plumages derived from sexual selection.”

Bowerbirds “build some of the most striking and complex structures in the avian world.”

The quotes come from the introductory text in a new book from Princeton University Press, “Birds of Paradise and Bowerbirds, An Identification Guide.”

The 45 species of birds of paradise are found in New Guinea, Australia, and Indonesia. The 28 species of bowerbirds are seen in Australia and New Guinea. And, of course, on television.

There, you have watched birds of paradise perform amazing and intricate courtship behavior from tree branches and on the ground, using stages they prepare by removing any impediment.

Bowerbirds collect sticks and twigs to build elaborate structures that become the stage and backdrop for their courtship efforts.

All is done to win a mate. Millions of years of female birds choosing the plumage and behavior that most pleased them has given us today’s amazing males. A bird wins a mate, then passes to his male offspring the particular genes that made him a successful suitor.

If there was some difference in his plumage that made him more appealing to a female, males of the next generation will have it, fine-tuning plumage and behavior through time to today’s spectacular birds. It is an on-going process.

Detailed descriptions of the appearance and behavior of members of both avian families are followed by similar treatment of individual species. Text is by Phil Gregory. He covers identification, taxonomy, ecology, range, and vocalizations. Every species is illustrated with paintings by Richard Allen. There are photographs of adult males, and when available females and juveniles.

The book is 416 pages, hardbound, with index and an extensive bibliography. There are 40 color plates, 151 photographs, and 77 maps. The book will be published on Feb. 27. Price is $45.

You will recognize some of the more spectacular birds from those television shows. And now you can know the details Attenborough did not have time to include.